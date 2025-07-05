Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW) Holdings Increased by Novare Capital Management LLC

Novare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW – Free Report) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,049 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSCW. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,284,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,620,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195,237 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,679,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,697,000 after purchasing an additional 617,445 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,025,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,741,000 after purchasing an additional 217,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,138,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,905,000 after purchasing an additional 132,194 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of BSCW opened at $20.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.35 and its 200-day moving average is $20.25. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.62 and a 12-month high of $21.66.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a $0.0862 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2032. BSCW was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.