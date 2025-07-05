Novare Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV)

Novare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 143,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,447 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 131.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 120,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 68,442 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 302,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,855,000 after acquiring an additional 25,556 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $55,330,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 1,054,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,926,000 after acquiring an additional 80,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coordinated Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $478,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCV opened at $16.48 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $15.84 and a 1 year high of $17.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.22.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. The fund will unwind in December 2031 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

