Novare Capital Management LLC Has $718,000 Stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB)

Novare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 395.1% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 116.1% during the fourth quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 193.5% in the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Betterment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $207,000.

BATS:VCEB opened at $63.05 on Friday. Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $60.36 and a 1 year high of $65.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.36.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (VCEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg MSCI US Corp SRI Select index. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade corporate bonds of varying maturities, selected based on certain ESG traits provided by MSCI ESG research. VCEB was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by Vanguard.

