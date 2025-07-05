Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR) Shares Purchased by Novare Capital Management LLC

Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 166,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,019.8% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Topsail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $60,000.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%
Shares of NASDAQ BSCR opened at $19.65 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.29 and a twelve month high of $19.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.55.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 06/30 – 07/04
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- The Apple Comeback Will Be Better Than the Setback
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- How a Government Loan Changes the Game for Plug Power
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.