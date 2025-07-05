Novare Capital Management LLC Sells 2,750 Shares of Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD)

Novare Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 175,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC owned 0.35% of Carlyle Secured Lending worth $2,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aquatic Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Carlyle Secured Lending by 541.8% during the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in Carlyle Secured Lending by 271.0% during the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 9,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 7,155 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Carlyle Secured Lending by 17.1% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Carlyle Secured Lending by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Carlyle Secured Lending during the fourth quarter valued at about $332,000. Institutional investors own 24.51% of the company’s stock.

Carlyle Secured Lending Price Performance

NASDAQ:CGBD opened at $13.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $709.62 million, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.85. Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.12 and a 12 month high of $18.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.03 and its 200 day moving average is $15.99.

Carlyle Secured Lending Announces Dividend

Carlyle Secured Lending ( NASDAQ:CGBD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). Carlyle Secured Lending had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 32.72%. The firm had revenue of $54.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.50 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.49%. Carlyle Secured Lending’s payout ratio is currently 118.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Carlyle Secured Lending from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Carlyle Secured Lending from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Carlyle Secured Lending from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Carlyle Secured Lending to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.75.

Carlyle Secured Lending Profile

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

