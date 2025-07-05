Novare Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Novare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 83,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,409 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $7,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $110.80 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $79.31 and a 1-year high of $111.06. The company has a market cap of $60.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.30.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

