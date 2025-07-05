Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stake in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 23.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,961,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 950,415 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $889,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at about $378,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 45.2% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 8.6% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 86,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,512,000 after purchasing an additional 6,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 39.5% in the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $220.94 on Friday. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $128.23 and a 1 year high of $221.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $196.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.56.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.31. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 20.15%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on COF shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $253.00 target price (up previously from $212.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.86.

In other Capital One Financial news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,658 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.70, for a total value of $329,444.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 56,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,175,682.80. The trade was a 2.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Zamsky sold 9,560 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.40, for a total value of $1,906,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 20,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,005,746.60. The trade was a 32.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

