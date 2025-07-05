Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 227,689 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,204,217 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 227,689 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 3.54% of ResMed worth $1,164,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in ResMed by 393.0% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 384.8% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 2,106 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at about $347,000. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ResMed alerts:

Insider Activity at ResMed

In related news, Director Witte Jan De sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.47, for a total value of $486,940.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,806 shares in the company, valued at $1,413,586.82. This represents a 25.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total value of $241,438.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 68,273 shares in the company, valued at $17,443,068.77. The trade was a 1.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,013 shares of company stock worth $6,863,532 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of ResMed from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of ResMed from $260.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of ResMed from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $286.00 price target on ResMed and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.33.

Get Our Latest Report on RMD

ResMed Stock Performance

ResMed stock opened at $256.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $248.43 and a 200-day moving average of $235.91. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.56 and a 1 year high of $263.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $37.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.77.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.01. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 8th. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 23.79%.

ResMed Company Profile

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.