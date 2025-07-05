Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,158,546 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 144,274 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 0.6% of Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.82% of Home Depot worth $2,990,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 99,400.7% during the 1st quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 18,975,772 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,954,431,000 after acquiring an additional 18,956,701 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $5,032,910,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 39,194.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,236,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,517,230,000 after purchasing an additional 10,210,851 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Home Depot by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,149,890 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,726,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,857 shares during the period. Finally, Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $471,189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $398.00 target price (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $461.00 to $456.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Gordon Haskett boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Home Depot from $470.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $426.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total value of $1,996,327.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 17,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,413,285.76. The trade was a 23.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total value of $954,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 7,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,919,130.14. This trade represents a 24.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of HD stock opened at $371.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $365.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $376.33. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $326.31 and a twelve month high of $439.37. The company has a market capitalization of $369.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $39.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.24 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 242.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were issued a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.42%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

