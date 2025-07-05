Elite Financial Inc. Has $978,000 Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Elite Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF accounts for 0.5% of Elite Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Elite Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,798,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,176,000 after purchasing an additional 232,733 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 954,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,052,000 after purchasing an additional 62,106 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 743,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,651,000 after purchasing an additional 48,612 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5,147.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 542,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,500,000 after purchasing an additional 531,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $122,201,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VHT stock opened at $249.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $234.11 and a 52 week high of $289.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $255.99.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.