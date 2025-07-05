Brickley Wealth Management Purchases 4,847 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Brickley Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 384,857 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,847 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF makes up about 4.0% of Brickley Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Brickley Wealth Management owned about 0.14% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $19,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTIP. Claris Advisors LLC MO increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 22,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

VTIP stock opened at $49.99 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $48.20 and a 1-year high of $50.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.426 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.