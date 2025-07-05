Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Position in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,675,057 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 128,776 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,772,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,692,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its stake in McDonald’s by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 209,464 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $60,722,000 after acquiring an additional 27,774 shares during the period. GHE LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. GHE LLC now owns 14,677 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,255,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 68,073 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $19,734,000 after acquiring an additional 14,003 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.52, for a total transaction of $270,920.28. Following the transaction, the insider owned 10,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,949,251.44. This trade represents a 8.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 2,817 shares of company stock worth $865,843 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $324.00 price objective (down previously from $329.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Truist Financial set a $350.00 price target on McDonald’s in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $353.00 to $364.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Loop Capital downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $346.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $321.17.

Get Our Latest Report on McDonald’s

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD opened at $293.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $210.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $306.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.36. McDonald’s Corporation has a one year low of $243.53 and a one year high of $326.32.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.75% and a negative return on equity of 195.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 62.49%.

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.