Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 196,174 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,176,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 196,174 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.71% of CME Group worth $1,638,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC grew its stake in CME Group by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in CME Group by 612.5% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME Group Trading Down 0.4%

NASDAQ:CME opened at $274.83 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $193.17 and a 12 month high of $290.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $276.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.89.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 57.71%. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on CME shares. Erste Group Bank lowered CME Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CME Group from $223.00 to $211.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $269.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.87.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In other CME Group news, Director Daniel G. Kaye sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.42, for a total transaction of $141,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,668 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,916.56. This represents a 12.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Phyllis M. Lockett sold 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.88, for a total transaction of $294,552.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,651.04. The trade was a 25.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,400 shares of company stock worth $3,680,610. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Further Reading

