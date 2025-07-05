Head to Head Survey: Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) vs. Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC)

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) and Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Dividends

Lincoln Electric pays an annual dividend of $3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Enerpac Tool Group pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. Lincoln Electric pays out 37.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Enerpac Tool Group pays out 2.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Lincoln Electric has raised its dividend for 30 consecutive years. Lincoln Electric is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lincoln Electric and Enerpac Tool Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lincoln Electric $4.01 billion 3.01 $466.11 million $8.11 26.65 Enerpac Tool Group $589.51 million 3.49 $85.75 million $1.63 23.34

Lincoln Electric has higher revenue and earnings than Enerpac Tool Group. Enerpac Tool Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lincoln Electric, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.6% of Lincoln Electric shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.7% of Enerpac Tool Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Lincoln Electric shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Enerpac Tool Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Lincoln Electric and Enerpac Tool Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lincoln Electric 11.44% 39.44% 14.75% Enerpac Tool Group 14.65% 24.04% 12.44%

Risk & Volatility

Lincoln Electric has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enerpac Tool Group has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Lincoln Electric and Enerpac Tool Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lincoln Electric 1 1 3 0 2.40 Enerpac Tool Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Lincoln Electric currently has a consensus target price of $206.40, indicating a potential downside of 4.50%. Enerpac Tool Group has a consensus target price of $53.00, indicating a potential upside of 39.29%. Given Enerpac Tool Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Enerpac Tool Group is more favorable than Lincoln Electric.

Summary

Lincoln Electric beats Enerpac Tool Group on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lincoln Electric

(Get Free Report)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States. In addition, the company manufactures copper and aluminum headers, distributor assemblies, and manifolds for the heating, ventilation, and air conditioning sector in the United States and Mexico; provides specialty welding consumables, wear plates and maintenance and repair services for alloy and wear-resistant products used in mining, steel, agricultural, and industrial mill applications; and designs and manufactures robotic assembly and arc welding systems that automate the tacking and welding of steel beams. Further, the company serves general fabrication, oil and gas, power generation, process, automotive and transportation, and construction and infrastructure industries, as well as heavy fabrication, ship building, and maintenance and repair markets. It sells its products directly to users of welding products, as well as through industrial distributors, retailers, and agents. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

About Enerpac Tool Group

(Get Free Report)

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets. It also offers branded tools and engineered heavy lifting technology solutions, and hydraulic torque wrenches; maintenance and manpower services; high-force hydraulic and mechanical tools, including cylinders, pumps, valves, and specialty tools; and bolt tensioners and other miscellaneous products. This segment markets its branded tools and services primarily under the Enerpac, Hydratight, Larzep, and Simplex brands. The Other segment designs and manufactures synthetic ropes and biomedical textiles. The company was formerly known as Actuant Corporation and changed its name to Enerpac Tool Group Corp. in January 2020. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. was incorporated in 1910 and is headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin.

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.