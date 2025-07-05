Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) Plans $0.13 — Dividend

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Friday, July 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1333 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th.

Stellus Capital Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 127.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Stellus Capital Investment to earn $1.45 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 110.3%.

Get Stellus Capital Investment alerts:

Stellus Capital Investment Stock Performance

SCM stock opened at $14.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $410.38 million, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.47 and a 200-day moving average of $13.82. Stellus Capital Investment has a 12-month low of $11.19 and a 12-month high of $15.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Stellus Capital Investment ( NYSE:SCM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The investment management company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 36.35%. The company had revenue of $24.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.76 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SCM shares. Wall Street Zen raised Stellus Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Stellus Capital Investment from $13.50 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Stellus Capital Investment

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stellus Capital Investment

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Stellus Capital Investment stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,882 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,808 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.10% of Stellus Capital Investment worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stellus Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellus Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.