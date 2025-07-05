RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) Plans $0.09 Monthly Dividend

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.094 per share on Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th.
RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.6%
Shares of NYSEARCA:RFM opened at $14.14 on Friday. RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $16.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.67.
RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
