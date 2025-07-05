SEI Select Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SEIS) Plans $0.03 Dividend

SEI Select Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SEIS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.0336 per share on Tuesday, July 8th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 7th.

Shares of SEIS stock opened at $26.40 on Friday. SEI Select Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $20.30 and a 12-month high of $28.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.74.

The SEI Select Small Cap ETF (SEIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is actively managed, seeking capital appreciation through investments in small-cap US stocks. The selection process integrates the advisers proprietary quantitative model with recommendations from one or more sub-advisers.

