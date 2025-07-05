SEI Select Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SEIS) Plans $0.03 Dividend

SEI Select Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SEIS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.0336 per share on Tuesday, July 8th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 7th.
SEI Select Small Cap ETF Price Performance
Shares of SEIS stock opened at $26.40 on Friday. SEI Select Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $20.30 and a 12-month high of $28.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.74.
About SEI Select Small Cap ETF
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than SEI Select Small Cap ETF
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 06/30 – 07/04
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- The Apple Comeback Will Be Better Than the Setback
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- How a Government Loan Changes the Game for Plug Power
Receive News & Ratings for SEI Select Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Select Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.