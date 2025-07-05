Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 270,737 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the previous session’s volume of 202,153 shares.The stock last traded at $23.60 and had previously closed at $23.64.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.1%

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.50 and its 200-day moving average is $23.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Trading of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DFAR. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,753,000. Essential Planning LLC. grew its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 6,022.9% in the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 677,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,792,000 after purchasing an additional 666,799 shares during the period. United Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $10,267,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $6,660,000. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management lifted its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 130.5% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 475,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,310,000 after acquiring an additional 269,361 shares in the last quarter.

About Dimensional US Real Estate ETF

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

