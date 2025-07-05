Reviewing Gulfport Energy (GPOR) and Its Rivals

Gulfport Energy (NYSE:GPOR – Get Free Report) is one of 90 public companies in the “OIL – US EXP&PROD” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Gulfport Energy to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gulfport Energy and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Gulfport Energy alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Gulfport Energy $958.13 million -$261.39 million -10.44 Gulfport Energy Competitors $3.29 billion $608.45 million 14.15

Gulfport Energy’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Gulfport Energy. Gulfport Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gulfport Energy -36.10% 15.89% 9.80% Gulfport Energy Competitors -52.27% 9.81% 5.61%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Gulfport Energy and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Gulfport Energy has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gulfport Energy’s competitors have a beta of -1.28, suggesting that their average stock price is 228% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Gulfport Energy and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gulfport Energy 0 0 3 0 3.00 Gulfport Energy Competitors 611 3237 5627 207 2.56

Gulfport Energy currently has a consensus price target of $229.33, indicating a potential upside of 23.34%. As a group, “OIL – US EXP&PROD” companies have a potential upside of 24.92%. Given Gulfport Energy’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Gulfport Energy has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.3% of shares of all “OIL – US EXP&PROD” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Gulfport Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.2% of shares of all “OIL – US EXP&PROD” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Gulfport Energy competitors beat Gulfport Energy on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Gulfport Energy

(Get Free Report)

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area approximately 187,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area approximately 74,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Garvin, Grady, and Stephens. As of December 31, 2021, it had 3.9 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent to proved reserves; and proved undeveloped reserves comprising 8 MMbbl oil and 22 MMBbl NGL, and 1,550 Bcf natural gas. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Receive News & Ratings for Gulfport Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulfport Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.