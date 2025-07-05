Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Shares Sold by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated decreased its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,080 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Conning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter valued at about $257,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 18.6% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 8.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter worth about $486,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 65.4% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Howmet Aerospace

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 30,000 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.53, for a total transaction of $4,755,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 131,859 shares in the company, valued at $20,903,607.27. This trade represents a 18.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 1,250 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.17, for a total transaction of $193,962.50. Following the sale, the vice president owned 23,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,575,737.48. This represents a 5.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 831,250 shares of company stock worth $130,517,863 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $161.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $85.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Northcoast Research raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.13.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of HWM stock opened at $180.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $166.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.06. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.22 and a 12 month high of $187.51. The company has a market capitalization of $72.90 billion, a PE ratio of 58.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.43.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 16.64% and a return on equity of 27.25%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.03%.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

