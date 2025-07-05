Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. Buys New Stake in lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. bought a new position in shares of lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,030 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,707,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Narwhal Capital Management boosted its holdings in lululemon athletica by 262.7% in the 1st quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 18,777 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,315,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of lululemon athletica in the first quarter valued at about $9,209,000. Bender Robert & Associates grew its position in lululemon athletica by 18.5% during the first quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 44,961 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $12,727,000 after buying an additional 7,028 shares in the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in lululemon athletica during the first quarter valued at about $1,898,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in lululemon athletica by 3.8% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 146,630 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $41,505,000 after acquiring an additional 5,363 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other lululemon athletica news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 27,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.69, for a total transaction of $6,375,178.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 110,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,058,829.16. This trade represents a 19.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of lululemon athletica from $276.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on lululemon athletica from $330.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 6th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on lululemon athletica from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 6th. CICC Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $280.49 price target on shares of lululemon athletica in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on lululemon athletica from $389.00 to $303.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.26.

lululemon athletica Trading Up 0.6%

lululemon athletica stock opened at $247.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $277.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $322.21. lululemon athletica inc. has a 12 month low of $219.97 and a 12 month high of $423.32. The company has a market capitalization of $29.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.17.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.60. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. lululemon athletica had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 43.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that lululemon athletica inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

lululemon athletica Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

