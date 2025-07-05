Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Has $577,000 Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 36.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,608 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 2,038 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 95.7% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 180 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 119.8% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 65.0% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 203 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diamondback Energy

In related news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total transaction of $1,426,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 120,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,214,835.05. This trade represents a 7.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on FANG. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.13.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $140.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $140.42 and its 200-day moving average is $150.04. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.00 and a 1-year high of $214.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $41.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.05.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.87. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 81.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.46%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

