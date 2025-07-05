Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Buys 38,870 Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 62.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 100,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 38,870 shares during the period. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $2,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AGI. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,950,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,495,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in Alamos Gold by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 44,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 6,458 shares during the period. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. bought a new stake in Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $645,000. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in Alamos Gold by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,611,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,148,000 after buying an additional 257,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

AGI stock opened at $27.04 on Friday. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.74 and a 52 week high of $31.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 43.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.54.

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:AGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). Alamos Gold had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $333.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Alamos Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

AGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Monday, April 14th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Alamos Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from $31.00 to $30.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.38.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

