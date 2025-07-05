Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Sells 13,274 Shares of Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST – Free Report) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,274 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. owned about 0.53% of Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $4,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 32,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Channel Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 21,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of GSST stock opened at $50.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.40. Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.21 and a 1 year high of $50.67.

About Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (GSST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE 3 Month T-Bill index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that seeks to provide current income with preservation of capital by investing in a broad range of USD-denominated ultra-short-term bonds.

