Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Sells 10,500 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. owned 0.06% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $3,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SRLN. TD Private Client Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth about $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 304.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3,659.4% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $41.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.28. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.08 and a fifty-two week high of $42.09.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

