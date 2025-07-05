Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. Reduces Holdings in Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp (NYSE:SBS)

Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. reduced its position in Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp (NYSE:SBS – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 109,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,814 shares during the period. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s.’s holdings in Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp were worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,234,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,846 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp by 3,464.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 887,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,715,000 after buying an additional 862,376 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp by 135.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,377,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,734,000 after acquiring an additional 792,330 shares during the period. Amundi grew its position in Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 6,752,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,732,000 after buying an additional 426,669 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its position in shares of Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 693,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,945,000 after acquiring an additional 202,967 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp alerts:

Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp stock opened at $21.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.68 and a 200 day moving average of $17.99. Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp has a 52-week low of $13.87 and a 52-week high of $22.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp ( NYSE:SBS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.67 billion. Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp had a net margin of 28.70% and a return on equity of 29.18%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp

Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp Profile

(Free Report)

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP engages in the provision of water and sewage service. It also offers advisory services on the rational use of water, planning and commercial, and financial and operational management. The company was founded on September 6, 1973 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp (NYSE:SBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.