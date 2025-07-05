Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 71,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,517 shares during the quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 293,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,085,000 after buying an additional 8,810 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 111,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,311,000 after buying an additional 6,723 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 210.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 15,467 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 3,265 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.1%

BKLN opened at $20.98 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $20.02 and a 52-week high of $21.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.88.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.