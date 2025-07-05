Stage Harbor Financial LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Stage Harbor Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 2.4% of Stage Harbor Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Stage Harbor Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 19,843.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,195,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,195,000 after buying an additional 2,184,173 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,257,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,359,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952,615 shares during the period. Bell Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,024,000. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,739,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,177,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,117,000 after purchasing an additional 901,037 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $179.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $140.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $172.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.48. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $150.43 and a one year high of $182.38.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

