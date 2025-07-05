Comparing Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML) and Innate Pharma (OTCMKTS:IPHYF)

Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML – Get Free Report) and Innate Pharma (OTCMKTS:IPHYF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Tourmaline Bio and Innate Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tourmaline Bio N/A -26.75% -26.11% Innate Pharma N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Tourmaline Bio and Innate Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tourmaline Bio 0 0 7 0 3.00 Innate Pharma 0 0 0 0 0.00

Earnings & Valuation

Tourmaline Bio currently has a consensus price target of $49.33, indicating a potential upside of 194.09%. Given Tourmaline Bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Tourmaline Bio is more favorable than Innate Pharma.

This table compares Tourmaline Bio and Innate Pharma”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tourmaline Bio N/A N/A -$73.21 million ($3.21) -5.23 Innate Pharma $21.77 million 7.51 -$53.53 million N/A N/A

Innate Pharma has higher revenue and earnings than Tourmaline Bio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.9% of Tourmaline Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.0% of Tourmaline Bio shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 31.9% of Innate Pharma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Tourmaline Bio has a beta of 2, indicating that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Innate Pharma has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Tourmaline Bio

Tourmaline Bio, Inc. operates as a clinical biotechnology company that develops medicines for patients with life-altering immune and inflammatory diseases. It develops TOUR006, a human anti-IL-6 monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to interleukin-6, a key proinflammatory cytokine involved in the pathogenesis of many autoimmune and inflammatory disorders. The company's development pipeline comprises medicines and therapies for the atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD) and thyroid eye disease (TED). The company was formerly known as Tourmaline Bio, LLC and changed its name to Tourmaline Bio, Inc. in September 2022. Tourmaline Bio, Inc. was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Innate Pharma

Innate Pharma S.A., a biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for cancer patients in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sézary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase II clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway; IPH5301, an anti-CD73 antibody targeting the immunosuppressive adenosine pathway to promote antitumor immunity; IPH6401, an BCMA-targeting NK cell engager; and IPH6101, a NKp46-based NK cell engager that targets CD123 proprietary multi-specific antibody format; and IPH62, an B7-H3-targeting NK cell engager. Its products in preclinical trials are IPH43, an anti-MICA/B ADC and IPH45, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC); and IPH67, an undisclosed, multi-specific ANKET. The company has licensing and collaboration agreements with AstraZeneca, Novo Nordisk A/S, Sanofi, and Orega Biotech; and co-development and license agreement with MedImmune Limited. Innate Pharma S.A. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Marseille, France.

