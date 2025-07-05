Stage Harbor Financial LLC Buys 624 Shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV)

Stage Harbor Financial LLC raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the quarter. Stage Harbor Financial LLC owned about 0.08% of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 15,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter.

BATS NUMV opened at $36.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.68. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $29.80 and a 1 year high of $38.47.

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (NUMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund weighting uses a multi-factor optimizer.

