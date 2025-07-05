Stage Harbor Financial LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Stage Harbor Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 572 shares during the quarter. Stage Harbor Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 10,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Trading Up 0.5%

NYSEARCA:IVOO opened at $107.99 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a twelve month low of $84.85 and a twelve month high of $115.71. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.57.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.