Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Sells 13,900 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 73.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 13,900 shares during the quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 277.8% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $1,670,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,713,710 shares in the company, valued at $163,607,893.70. This represents a 1.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 0.4%

AMD stock opened at $137.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market cap of $223.64 billion, a PE ratio of 101.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 2.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $76.48 and a one year high of $187.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.84 and its 200 day moving average is $111.58.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Melius upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $137.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.74.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

