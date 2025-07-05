Catawba River Capital Increases Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Catawba River Capital raised its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies comprises approximately 4.9% of Catawba River Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Catawba River Capital’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $8,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ROP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Roper Technologies from $685.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $470.00 to $561.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $655.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $694.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $632.36.

ROP stock opened at $572.85 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $499.47 and a 12 month high of $595.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $568.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $559.40. The stock has a market cap of $61.59 billion, a PE ratio of 39.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.02.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 10.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th will be given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 8th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.81%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

