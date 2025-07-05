Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL)

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,375 shares during the quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Global X Silver Miners ETF worth $1,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SIL. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 59.8% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X Silver Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Tidemark LLC lifted its stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 379.6% during the 4th quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Finally, Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in Global X Silver Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000.

Get Global X Silver Miners ETF alerts:

Global X Silver Miners ETF Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of SIL stock opened at $49.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.10. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $28.02 and a 52 week high of $49.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07 and a beta of 0.98.

About Global X Silver Miners ETF

The Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies actively engaged in the silver mining industry. SIL was launched on Apr 19, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Silver Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Silver Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.