Ardagh Metal Packaging (AMBP) vs. Its Rivals Critical Contrast

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) is one of 20 public companies in the “METAL PROC&FABR” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Ardagh Metal Packaging to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Ardagh Metal Packaging has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ardagh Metal Packaging’s peers have a beta of 1.00, meaning that their average share price is 0% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Ardagh Metal Packaging pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.8%. Ardagh Metal Packaging pays out -1,000.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “METAL PROC&FABR” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.6% and pay out 39.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Ardagh Metal Packaging is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ardagh Metal Packaging 1 3 1 0 2.00 Ardagh Metal Packaging Competitors 113 445 438 1 2.33

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Ardagh Metal Packaging and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Ardagh Metal Packaging currently has a consensus price target of $3.84, indicating a potential downside of 15.14%. As a group, “METAL PROC&FABR” companies have a potential upside of 11.45%. Given Ardagh Metal Packaging’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ardagh Metal Packaging has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Ardagh Metal Packaging and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ardagh Metal Packaging 0.08% -112.58% 2.44% Ardagh Metal Packaging Competitors -11.34% -7.25% 2.12%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.9% of Ardagh Metal Packaging shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.2% of shares of all “METAL PROC&FABR” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Ardagh Metal Packaging shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of shares of all “METAL PROC&FABR” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ardagh Metal Packaging and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ardagh Metal Packaging $4.91 billion -$3.00 million -113.13 Ardagh Metal Packaging Competitors $2.03 billion $107.04 million 6.12

Ardagh Metal Packaging has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. Ardagh Metal Packaging is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Ardagh Metal Packaging peers beat Ardagh Metal Packaging on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

About Ardagh Metal Packaging

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A., together with its subsidiaries, supplies consumer metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. is a subsidiary of Ardagh Group S.A.

