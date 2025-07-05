Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) Holdings Boosted by Catawba River Capital

Catawba River Capital boosted its position in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,711 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for 3.6% of Catawba River Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Catawba River Capital’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 193.2% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,048 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after buying an additional 6,621 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,783,485 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,800,614,000 after buying an additional 194,466 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 15,879 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 14,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after buying an additional 5,193 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher Stock Performance

NYSE:DHR opened at $203.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $195.63 and its 200-day moving average is $207.38. Danaher Corporation has a 52-week low of $171.00 and a 52-week high of $281.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $145.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.43, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.77.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.26. Danaher had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 24.85%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Christopher Paul Riley sold 15,805 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $3,129,390.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 15,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,005,442. The trade was a 51.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven M. Rales sold 1,250,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total transaction of $245,925,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman owned 3,105,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,036,665.92. This trade represents a 28.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $231.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.61.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

