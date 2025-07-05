Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Sells 2,000 Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IYJ. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 653.3% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS IYJ opened at $144.97 on Friday. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $111.51 and a 1 year high of $145.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $137.77 and its 200 day moving average is $134.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 1.10.

About iShares U.S. Industrials ETF

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

