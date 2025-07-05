Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Trims Holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 168,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,564 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF comprises 2.8% of Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.20% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $15,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,229,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,059,000 after buying an additional 124,726 shares during the period. Oak Root LLC increased its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Oak Root LLC now owns 3,049,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,734,000 after buying an additional 13,125 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,727,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,495,000 after buying an additional 25,687 shares during the period. Adero Partners LLC increased its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 1,659,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,274,000 after buying an additional 91,967 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,422,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,886,000 after buying an additional 80,265 shares during the period.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of AVUS opened at $102.53 on Friday. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.20 and a fifty-two week high of $102.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.74. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.05.

About Avantis U.S. Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

