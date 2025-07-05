VELA Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

VELA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,281 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 485,727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,124,000 after buying an additional 199,657 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Installed Building Products by 35,416.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 169,060 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $289,870,000 after acquiring an additional 168,584 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter worth about $28,509,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Installed Building Products by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 338,081 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,249,000 after purchasing an additional 158,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $23,776,000. Institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products Stock Performance

Shares of IBP opened at $194.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.04. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.83 and a 12 month high of $281.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.74.

Installed Building Products Dividend Announcement

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The construction company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.15). Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $684.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is presently 16.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IBP. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Installed Building Products from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.45.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

