Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Purchases 1,065 Shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Eaton makes up approximately 1.2% of Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $15,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 5,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 0.7% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGH Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 2.6% in the first quarter. AGH Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eaton alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ETN shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Eaton from $336.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Eaton from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Eaton in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Eaton from $323.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.06.

Eaton Stock Performance

NYSE ETN opened at $361.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $141.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.17. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a twelve month low of $231.85 and a twelve month high of $379.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $326.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $312.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 15.55%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Craig Arnold sold 103,486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.75, for a total transaction of $33,400,106.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 490,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,214,632. This represents a 17.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total transaction of $629,364.40. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,014.34. This trade represents a 38.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 156,660 shares of company stock worth $49,622,894 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

