VELA Investment Management LLC Buys 5,537 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

VELA Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 45.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,537 shares during the quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the first quarter worth $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Ossiam raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 140.7% during the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TSN opened at $56.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.00. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.01 and a 52-week high of $66.88.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.15 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 77.82%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.11.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

