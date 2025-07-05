Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stock Position Raised by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 45.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CAT. Pacific Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $579,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 18,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 10,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $399.33 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $267.30 and a 1-year high of $418.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $351.96 and its 200-day moving average is $346.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.10). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 53.77% and a net margin of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.60 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 27.49%.

Several brokerages have commented on CAT. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $325.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Baird R W raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $395.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Oppenheimer raised Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $395.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 price target (up from $370.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $380.83.

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $320.70 per share, with a total value of $120,262.50. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 6,653 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,617.10. This represents a 5.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

