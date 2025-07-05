Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 697.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 921 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AWK. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at American Water Works

In other news, CAO Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total value of $404,766.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 7,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,916.16. This represents a 27.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AWK shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on American Water Works from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. UBS Group downgraded American Water Works from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on American Water Works from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.22.

American Water Works Trading Down 0.3%

AWK opened at $139.91 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $118.74 and a one year high of $155.50. The company has a market cap of $27.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.65.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.01). American Water Works had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a $0.8275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.29%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

