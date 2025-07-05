Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Opera Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:OPRA)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Opera Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:OPRA – Free Report) by 59.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,850 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Opera were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Opera by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Opera by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Opera by 2,065.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Opera by 229.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Opera by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 16,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the period. 10.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Opera Price Performance

NASDAQ OPRA opened at $19.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Opera Limited Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $10.11 and a 12-month high of $22.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.98.

Opera Dividend Announcement

Opera ( NASDAQ:OPRA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Opera had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $142.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Opera Limited Sponsored ADR will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. Opera’s payout ratio is currently 82.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OPRA shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Opera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Opera from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Opera from $26.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.90.

Opera Company Profile

(Free Report)

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers and related products and services in Norway and internationally. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera browser for Android and iOS, and Opera GX for PCs and Mobile; Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Apex Football; Opera VPN Pro; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service.

