Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Kintegral Advisory LLC

Kintegral Advisory LLC reduced its position in Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 33.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 539 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Kintegral Advisory LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 39.1% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 29.4% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 489 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 7.1% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 34,610 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,871,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 95.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,756 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,990,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,325.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mettler-Toledo International from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $1,200.00 to $1,110.00 in a report on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,300.36.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

MTD opened at $1,209.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.37. Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $946.69 and a 1-year high of $1,546.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,150.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,196.01.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.90 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $883.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.61 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 556.22% and a net margin of 22.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. will post 42.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Michael A. Kelly sold 1,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,159.93, for a total value of $1,231,845.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 120 shares in the company, valued at $139,191.60. This represents a 89.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.