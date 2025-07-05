HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Stake Lessened by Kintegral Advisory LLC

Kintegral Advisory LLC cut its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 32.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,103 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 13,292 shares during the period. Kintegral Advisory LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in HP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in HP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in HP by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC boosted its holdings in HP by 141.4% during the first quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in HP by 165.3% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HPQ stock opened at $26.00 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.21 and a 12-month high of $39.80. The company has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.73.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.09). HP had a negative return on equity of 244.99% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $13.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a $0.2894 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. HP’s payout ratio is 44.79%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HPQ. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of HP from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of HP from $37.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of HP from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of HP from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.54.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

