IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $10.81 Million Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 285,491 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,532 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $10,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 833 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on FCX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 8,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $343,531.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 48,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,286.66. This trade represents a 15.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $45.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.30. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.66 and a 1-year high of $52.61. The stock has a market cap of $65.90 billion, a PE ratio of 37.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.64.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.79%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

