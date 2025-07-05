Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) Holdings Reduced by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graney & King LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vega Investment Solutions bought a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAC has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Argus cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.28.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of BAC opened at $48.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.28 and its 200-day moving average is $43.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $368.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.30. Bank of America Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $33.07 and a fifty-two week high of $49.31.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $27.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.95%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

