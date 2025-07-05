Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) Shares Purchased by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 2,260.0% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000.

Shares of PTLC opened at $51.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 0.59. Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $46.51 and a 1-year high of $55.90.

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

