Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Invests $302,000 in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 137.5% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BMY has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price (down from $67.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Bristol Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bristol Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

Bristol Myers Squibb Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb stock opened at $47.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a twelve month low of $39.35 and a twelve month high of $63.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.62.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.30. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 87.62% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $11.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($4.40) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 92.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Samit Hirawat bought 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.58 per share, for a total transaction of $202,215.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 83,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,973,548.54. This trade represents a 5.36% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

